Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 117,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Numinus Wellness Company Profile

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

