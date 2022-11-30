Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

JEMD stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 2,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

