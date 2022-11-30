NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Update

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.26.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NVE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NVEC. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

