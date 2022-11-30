NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Short Interest Update

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NVEC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.
Several brokerages have commented on NVEC. TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
