NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,452 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $164.82 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

