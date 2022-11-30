Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0467 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $267.37 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.94 or 0.07513725 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00076133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04705104 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,426,826.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

