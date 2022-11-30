Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $97,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 63.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Okta by 3,485.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.21. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

