Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $488-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.71 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Okta Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. 7,692,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

