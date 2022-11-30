Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down to $51.25

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $50.17. Okta shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 10,680 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

