Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 435.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Olympus Stock Performance
Olympus stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 82,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,866. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.
About Olympus
