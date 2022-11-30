Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 435.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Olympus Stock Performance

Olympus stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 82,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,866. Olympus has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Get Olympus alerts:

About Olympus

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy system, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, operating rooms, repair and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.