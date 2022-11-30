OmniaVerse Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $405,168.26 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

