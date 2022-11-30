OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 496.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 298,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONCS shares. BTIG Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
An institutional investor recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoSec Medical Stock Down 26.5 %
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.