Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.53 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $162.33 million and $19.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.90 or 0.07510347 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00076264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00061590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.