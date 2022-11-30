Optimism Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $205.52 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $205.52 million and approximately $55.48 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00505791 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.50 or 0.30764622 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
