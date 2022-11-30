Orchid Market Cap Reaches $56.91 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Orchid has a total market cap of $56.91 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021429 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00246056 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08164898 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $1,930,107.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

