Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Trimmed by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,361,000 after acquiring an additional 710,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

NYSE OGN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,468. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

