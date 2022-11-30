Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.