Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Shares Down 2.5%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 75,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Orogen Royalties Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
Orogen Royalties Company Profile
Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.
