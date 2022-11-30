Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 132,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORRF shares. StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

