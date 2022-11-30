Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 5.2%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.20. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

About Pacific Financial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.98%.

(Get Rating)

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.