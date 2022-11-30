Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 488,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 1.2 %

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Shares of PAM stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

