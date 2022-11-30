Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.6 %

DQJCY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,802. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

