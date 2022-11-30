Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.6 %
DQJCY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,802. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
