PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.12% of PAR Technology worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PAR Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in PAR Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 399,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

