Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. Patterson Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

