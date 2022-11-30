PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE DG traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.77.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

