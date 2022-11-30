PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,986,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,222. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

