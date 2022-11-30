PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 214.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 14,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

