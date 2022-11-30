PAX Financial Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. 469,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,316. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.