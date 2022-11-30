PAX Financial Group LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,104,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $377.36. 17,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,869. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.23 and its 200 day moving average is $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
