PAX Financial Group LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 139,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

