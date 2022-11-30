PAX Financial Group LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,229.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares valued at $20,043,004. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.