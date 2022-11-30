PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

TLH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,996. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28.

