PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 20,790 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 7.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $29,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.67. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

