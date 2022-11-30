PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 812 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock worth $2,871,588,678. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,643,248. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.33. The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

