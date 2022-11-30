PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375,001 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.71% of MoneyLion worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $196,950.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $196,950.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,378,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,043.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,688,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,364.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Down 7.0 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $88.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.