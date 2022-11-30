PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,377 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MBIA worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth $9,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 223.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

MBIA stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.23. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MBIA

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBI. StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.