Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,342 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.93. 69,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.14.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.