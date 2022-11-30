Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,096.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,542. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

