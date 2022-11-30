Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 250.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.61. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,450. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $82.32.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

