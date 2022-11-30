Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 140,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,459. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.