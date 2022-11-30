Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. 72,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,457. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

