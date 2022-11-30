Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.46. 1,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,966. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.