Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 589,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,372,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

