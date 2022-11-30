Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $362.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

