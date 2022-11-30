Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 113,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 460,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,035,895. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.