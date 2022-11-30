PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PEPLU stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

