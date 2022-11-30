PepsiCo, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.38. The company has a market cap of $251.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $66,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

