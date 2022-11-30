PepsiCo, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $182.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.38. The company has a market cap of $251.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $66,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
