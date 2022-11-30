PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 6.7% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.27. 63,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day moving average is $172.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

