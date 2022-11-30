Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $3.34 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. RH comprises approximately 2.4% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned 0.06% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH Stock Performance

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.81.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.09. 14,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,533. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

