Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,857. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

