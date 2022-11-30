Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,719. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

